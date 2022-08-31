Minister visits flood affected areas to assess damages

On the directions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Provincial Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan along with CM's aide, Syed Ahmad Hussain Shah on Wednesday visited flood affected areas of Mansehra, Kaghan, Mahnoor Valley, Mandri, Garhi Habib Ullah, Balakot and Bela to assess damage

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :On the directions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Provincial Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan along with CM's aide, Syed Ahmad Hussain Shah on Wednesday visited flood affected areas of Mansehra, Kaghan, Mahnoor Valley, Mandri, Garhi Habib Ullah, Balakot and Bela to assess damage.

Speaking on the occasion, Arshad Ayub Khan said that purpose of the visit is to examine damage inflicted by flood and to develop liaison among authorities to help out victims.

During the visit, provincial minister was briefed regarding damages of flood and the measures being taken to assist flood victims.

Officials of district administration, irrigation, public health and National Highways Authorities besides Member Provincial Assembly Babar Saleem Swati were present on the occasion.