UrduPoint.com

Minister Visits Flood Affected Areas To Assess Damages

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2022 | 08:27 PM

Minister visits flood affected areas to assess damages

On the directions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Provincial Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan along with CM's aide, Syed Ahmad Hussain Shah on Wednesday visited flood affected areas of Mansehra, Kaghan, Mahnoor Valley, Mandri, Garhi Habib Ullah, Balakot and Bela to assess damage

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :On the directions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Provincial Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan along with CM's aide, Syed Ahmad Hussain Shah on Wednesday visited flood affected areas of Mansehra, Kaghan, Mahnoor Valley, Mandri, Garhi Habib Ullah, Balakot and Bela to assess damage.

Speaking on the occasion, Arshad Ayub Khan said that purpose of the visit is to examine damage inflicted by flood and to develop liaison among authorities to help out victims.

During the visit, provincial minister was briefed regarding damages of flood and the measures being taken to assist flood victims.

Officials of district administration, irrigation, public health and National Highways Authorities besides Member Provincial Assembly Babar Saleem Swati were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Provincial Assembly Visit Mansehra Bela Balakot

Recent Stories

Nord Stream Operates at 20% Capacity Due to Anti-R ..

Nord Stream Operates at 20% Capacity Due to Anti-Russian Sanctions - Gazprom CEO

22 seconds ago
 Prime Minister orders power minister for urgent KP ..

Prime Minister orders power minister for urgent KP visit to monitor power supply ..

24 seconds ago
 Russia Adds 55 Canadians in Travel Ban List in Res ..

Russia Adds 55 Canadians in Travel Ban List in Response to Sanctions - Foreign M ..

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister pays homage to martyred policeman

Chief Minister pays homage to martyred policeman

2 minutes ago
 US approves updated Pfizer, Moderna shots targetin ..

US approves updated Pfizer, Moderna shots targeting Omicron

2 minutes ago
 Over 567k people shifted to 1910 relief camps in S ..

Over 567k people shifted to 1910 relief camps in Sindh: Info Minister

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.