Minister Visits Flood-hit Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Minister visits flood-hit areas

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Transport Chaudhry Muneeb Sultan Cheema visited flood-hit areas of Kotmoman on Tuesday.  He also met flood-affected people and enquired about facilities being provided to them by the district administration.

Assistant Commissioner Aliza Rehan briefed the minister that many houses in the area had been damaged due to floods but residents remained safe.

Munib Sultan Cheema was also briefed on the flood situation and damages caused by the flood in the areas, including construction of a new embankment at the river Chenab to protect residents of riverine areas in future.

The minister said the Punjab government was with victims and all possible steps would be taken to resolve their problems.

He also directed the authorities concerned to conduct a survey of damages.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Hussain Raza and officers concerned were also present.

