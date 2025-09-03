Open Menu

Minister Visits Flood Relief Camp, Distributes Aid To Affected Families

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Minister visits flood relief camp, distributes aid to affected families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Sohail Shoukat Butt visited a flood relief

camp at Shafique Abad, Shahdrah on Wednesday where he supervised the distribution of

essential items among flood-affected families.

The camp has been established at Government middle school Gao Shala, Shafique Abad

Bund Road.

During the visit, the minister, accompanied by Secretary Social Welfare Javed Akhtar Mehmood and senior officers, distributed relief goods among 216 affectees. Clothing was provided to 52 men, 65 women, 58 boys and 51 girls.

Talking to the media, Sohail Shoukat Butt said the Social Welfare Department is actively engaged in relief operations across Punjab. He noted that flood-affected families are being provided with cooked meals, ration hampers, tents, clothing and other necessities.

The minister highlighted that on 2nd September, 87 NGOs registered with the department participated in a large-scale relief operation in Lahore Division. As part of the effort, 1,068 patients were treated, 5,637 ration bags and 5,608 cooked food packs were distributed, and clothing was handed over to 528 individuals.

