Minister Visits Flour Distribution Centres In Renala Khurd

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2023 | 03:00 PM

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker provincial minister Azfar Ali Nasir on Thursday visited free flour distribution centres at Hockey stadium and bypass, and reviewed the flour distribution process and other facilities being provided to people.

He directed the officials concerned to further improve flour distribution arrangements so that deserving people would not have to face any difficulty.

He said, it was first time that free flour was being distributed among the poor at government level in Punjab. He said that those who were not registered with Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) were also getting free flour.

On the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Renala Khurd Ziaullah briefed the minister about the distribution process of free flour to people.

Deputy Commissioner Okara and DPO were also present.

