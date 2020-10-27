UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Visits Fort Munro To Monitor Anti-polio Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 09:03 PM

Minister visits Fort Munro to monitor anti-polio campaign

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday visited Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) Fort Munro in Dera Ghazi Khan with Deputy Chief of Air Staff Haseeb Paracha to monitor anti-polio campaign there

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday visited Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) Fort Munro in Dera Ghazi Khan with Deputy Chief of Air Staff Haseeb Paracha to monitor anti-polio campaign there.

The Minister administered polio drops to children at the fixed centre and visited different wards of the hospital, said a handout issued here.

The Health Minister said that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were fully implemented at the THQ Hospital Fort Munro. All patients visiting Fort Munro hospital were receiving better quality treatment services, she mentioned.

Provision of the best healthcare facilities at the doorstep of people was foremost priority of the Health department, she asserted.

She said that according to vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Health department was striving to ensure best possible services for common man. She appealed to parents to get their children vaccinated against polio, adding that two drops of vaccine could save children from the disability of lifetime.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Polio Punjab Man Dera Ghazi Khan All From Best Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines 7 businesses for violating COV ..

36 minutes ago

Big Heart Foundation pledges over $1 million to ed ..

51 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 5 more lives, infects 335 others: ..

2 seconds ago

University of Peshawar organize 5-day cross cultur ..

3 minutes ago

EU's PINS1 to help Sindh in promoting nutritious s ..

3 minutes ago

Air pollution ups COVID-19 deaths by 15% worldwide ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.