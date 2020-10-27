Minister visits Fort Munro to monitor anti-polio campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday visited Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) Fort Munro in Dera Ghazi Khan with Deputy Chief of Air Staff Haseeb Paracha to monitor anti-polio campaign there.

The Minister administered polio drops to children at the fixed centre and visited different wards of the hospital, said a handout issued here.

The Health Minister said that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were fully implemented at the THQ Hospital Fort Munro. All patients visiting Fort Munro hospital were receiving better quality treatment services, she mentioned.

Provision of the best healthcare facilities at the doorstep of people was foremost priority of the Health department, she asserted.

She said that according to vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Health department was striving to ensure best possible services for common man. She appealed to parents to get their children vaccinated against polio, adding that two drops of vaccine could save children from the disability of lifetime.