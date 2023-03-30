UrduPoint.com

Minister Visits Free Flour Centres In Jhang

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2023 | 06:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer Thursday visited Jhang and reviewed arrangements at free flour distribution centres.

He, along with Commissioner Silwat Saeed, went to various centers and inspected the distribution process. The minister also interacted with citizens and inquired about problems in distribution process.

The minister directed the administration to facilitate citizens and make proper sitting arrangement for them at the centres.

He also appealed to people to cooperate with the administration.

The commissioner said that flour distribution had been enhanced in other tehsils of Jhang district. She directed the administration to allocate a mega centres for women and enhance the number of women police at the distribution centres.

Earlier, the minister chaired a meeting regarding distribution of free flour to people. The DC briefed the meeting about progress on free flour distribution in the district.

More Stories From Pakistan

