Minister Visits Free Flour Distribution Centres

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Minister visits free flour distribution centres

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Higher education and school Education Mansoor Qadir Thursday inspected various centres, set up in the city for distribution of free flour, and reviewed the facilities being provided there to citizens.

He visited the Crown Palace, Defence Orchard, Taj Banquet Hall and Secondary board flour distribution centers and reviewed the ID card scanning, issuing tokens and provision of bags of flour to the deserving people at the centers.

He met people and asked them about the smooth supply of the commodity to them.

He directed the administration to ensure the best arrangements for supply of free flour so that people do not face any difficulties in obtaining free flour. He said that free flour was being provided to the public for the first time at the official level, while the caretaker Punjab government was utilising all resources to provide direct relief to people.

Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddique and Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali were also present.

