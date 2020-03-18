UrduPoint.com
Minister Visits Ganga Ram Isolation Ward

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:00 PM

Minister visits Ganga Ram Isolation Ward

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid visited Ganga Ram Isolation Ward and Medical Emergency, here on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan and Medical Superintendent Dr.

Ihtesham briefed the Minister about the emergency arrangements, protective equipment and isolation wards at Ganga Ram.

The Minister was apprised that best possible isolation facilities were available for suspected and confirmed corona patients in Ganga Ram Hospital. All protective equipment including masks, goggles, kits, sanitizers and other equipment have been provided to the staff at Ganga Ram Hospital.

