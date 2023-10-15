Open Menu

Minister Visits Gawala Colony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Minister visits Gawala Colony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Murad Sunday visited different sheds in Gawala Colony and reviewed factors related to care of cattle and the provision of food to them.

During his visit, the minister directed relevant persons to keep sheds clean.

He interacted with milkmen and inquired about their problems and milk production.

Ibrahim Murad said that a milk production competition would be organized soon.

He said that the livestock department was taking measures to provide basic health facilities to cattle.

Related Topics

Punjab Visit Sunday

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Exports Office participates in Internati ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office participates in International Trade and Forfaiting Conf ..

8 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed opens expand North Star 2023, ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed opens expand North Star 2023, world&#039;s largest startup ..

23 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed leads celebratory march at DW ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed leads celebratory march at DWTC on the occasion of Internat ..

38 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Australian counterpart discuss ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Australian counterpart discuss regional developments, effort ..

53 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets with Speaker of National Assemb ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with Speaker of National Assembly of Republic of Korea on sid ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention to take part in ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention to take part in GITEX Global 2023

1 hour ago
FNC Speaker meets Speaker of UK&#039;s House of Co ..

FNC Speaker meets Speaker of UK&#039;s House of Commons

1 hour ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets with Oman&#039;s Chairman of th ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with Oman&#039;s Chairman of the State Council

2 hours ago
 Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

4 hours ago
 WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomor ..

WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomorrow in Dubai featuring 600 glo ..

5 hours ago
 AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programm ..

AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme to be launched tomorrow

5 hours ago
 PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Glob ..

PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Global 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan