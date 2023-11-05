Open Menu

Minister Visits GC University, Lays Foundation Stone Of New Academic Block

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2023 | 10:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) The caretaker Federal Minister of education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi On Sunday visited the Government College (GC) University, Hyderabad.

Upon reaching the university, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Tayyaba Zarif welcomed the Education Minister and presented him with the traditional Sindhi ajrak, the university's annual report and a souvenir.

The Minister, along with the Vice-Chancellor laid the foundation stone of the new academic block. Before this, Madad Ali Sindhi, along with the Vice-Chancellor, attended a briefing in the syndicate hall, in which a detailed information was given regarding the main campus of the university, ongoing development works in the new campus, completed works, plans and educational activities.

Expressing delight at the functioning of GC University Hyderabad, the Education Minister said, "I have seen the college turning into a university, and now I am witnessing this new university transforming into an exemplary institution. Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Tayyaba Zarif and her team deserve congratulations. Under her leadership, an impressive performance has been demonstrated in a short period, which makes me proud."

Sindhi further said that they mentioned their commitment to making GC University Hyderabad an exemplary institution, utilizing all possible resources for ongoing and future developmental projects. President Alumni Abdul Rahman Rajput, the Registrar, officials from the Ministry of Education, senior faculty members and others attended the event.

