Minister Visits GIS Lab, Reviews Drone Technology

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Punjab Forest & Wildlife Minister Syed Abbas Ali Shah on Tuesday visited Geographical Information Laboratory (GIS) and reviewed drone technology being used by the department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Forest & Wildlife Minister Syed Abbas Ali Shah on Tuesday visited Geographical Information Laboratory (GIS) and reviewed drone technology being used by the department.

The minister lauded services of the laboratory in charge and staff over proper maintenance of land record of forests and forestry lands.

"Making a software data of the plantation drive is a really appreciable step", he added.

He said the GIS provided forest data as well as plantation record and directed the officersconcerned to submit plantation data.

He also ordered for expanding monitoring of forests by utilizing drone technology.

