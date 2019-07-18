Minister visits Gujranwala jail, asks prisoners about their health

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Prisons Zawar Hussain Warraich visited the Central Jail Gujranwala on Thursday along with Jail Superintendent Naveed Ahmad Gondal.

He visited different barracks and kitchen of the jail and also checked quality of the food being served to prisoners.

He inquired about the health of prisoners and issued orders for special treatment of serious patients on-the-spot.

The minister said that the vacant seats of medical officers should be filled immediately.

He visited TEVTA centre, set up in the jail, and watched prisoners getting training in different discplines like computer, sewing and carpet weaving.

The minister appreciated the standard of work of TEVTA and directed that the center should be upgraded by introducing the latest skills on modern lines.