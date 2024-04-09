Minister visits Gurdwara Punja Sahib

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs, Sardar Ramesh Singh on Monday reviewed arrangements for the Vaisakhi Mela at Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hassanabdal.

Punjab Home Department Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza, Assistant Commissioner Dr. Sana Ramchand, officials of the Evacuee Trust Property board, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Police, and different law enforcement agencies were also present on this occasion.

During his visit, the minister visited the foreign boarding block, kitchen, and main prayer area to review the security, boarding, lodging, and cleanliness facilities.

He said the pilgrims will be provided free food, medical facilities during their pilgrimage. He instructed multilayer and foolproof security arrangements for Indian Sikh pilgrims, keeping in view the prevailing law and order situation in the country.

Later, Noor-ul-Amin Mengal visited a Chinese camp in Hattain near Kamra and reviewed the security arrangements for the safety and security of Chinese engineers working on various hydropower projects.

