Minister Visits Head Office Of Department Of Auqaf & Religious Affairs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Provincial Minister for Industry, Commerce, and Auqaf Chaudhry Shafay Hussain
visited the head office of the Department of Auqaf and Religious Affairs
here on Wednesday.
Secretary Auqaf Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari gave a detailed briefing on the organizational
structure, workings, and future plans of the department.
The minister also chaired the Auqaf Board meeting at the Auqaf House.
During the board meeting, a five-point agenda was discussed. The board approved the Auqaf budget
estimates of 4,508.367 million rupees for the fiscal year 2024-25. The board ratified the
notification of a 20-25 per cent salary increase for employees and a 15 per cent increase
in pensions for Auqaf department staff.
The board approved the elimination of unnecessary posts in the department as per government
policy. The reduction of unnecessary posts will result in annual savings of 33.7 million rupees
for the department.
The board also approved certain administrative and financial matters of the department.
“It is heartening to know that the Department of Auqaf and Religious Affairs generates its own
resources,” remarked Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain.
The minister congratulated the secretary Auqaf on achieving the budget targets. The minister directed improvements in the cleaning system of shrines and mosques under Auqaf's administration.
“Ensure the provision of better facilities to visitors,” instructed the minister.
“There is also a need to increase the rent of Auqaf properties rented out,” said the minister.
He directed the development of an effective strategy to eliminate illegal encroachments on Auqaf lands.
He emphasized the activation of the United Ulema Board and announced an upcoming visit
to the Quran Board.
The board meeting was attended by the secretary Auqaf , officials from the Finance, Regulation,
and Planning & Development departments, and other relevant officers.
