Minister Visits HFH To Inquire After Health Of Revenue Official

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 08:40 PM

Minister visits HFH to inquire after health of revenue official

Punjab Minister for Revenue, Malik Muhammad Anwar on Friday visited Holy Family Hospital (HFH) to inquire about the health of revenue officer (Patwari) Feroz Khan, who was injured in an attack by land mafia in district Chakwal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Revenue, Malik Muhammad Anwar on Friday visited Holy Family Hospital (HFH) to inquire about the health of revenue officer (Patwari) Feroz Khan, who was injured in an attack by land mafia in district Chakwal.

Talking to the media, he condemned the attack of the land mafia personnel on the government official adding strict action would be taken against those involved in the incident.

Anwar lauded the role of Feroz Khan, who risked his life during performing official duty.

The Minister directed the hospital administration to provide the best health care facilities to him. He prayed for his early recovery and presented a bouquet of flowers to him.

More Stories From Pakistan

