RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Literacy & Non-Formal Basic education Raja Rashid Hafeez on Friday visited the dengue ward in Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

Rashid interacted with dengue-affected patients and inquired about treatment and other facilities being provided to them at the allied hospital.

Majority of the patients expressed satisfaction on the treatment and medical care being provided to them.

The Minister was also briefed about the prevailing situation regarding dengue fever and treatment in the three allied hospitals of the city.

Raja asked HFH administration to provide maximum possible facilities to dengue fever suspects and patients reaching hospitals as Punjab government has provided latest equipment to ensure proper treatment of the admitted patients.

He said officials should also visit the dengue-affected areas and review the quality of medical facilities being provided to the patients in hospitals.