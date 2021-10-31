Minister visits hospital, monitors dengue facilities

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Sunday paid a visit to Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Hospital in Rawalpindi and monitored services and facilities being provided there.

According to handout issued here, Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Omar joined the minister later as well.

The health minister visited the dengue ward also.

She met patients and took their feedback. Patients expressed satisfaction over the services.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Omar apprised the minister of services being provided and shared update on dengue situation.

The minister said adequate facilities for dengue patients were available, adding that currently 204 patients were under treatment at Rawalpindi hospitals. In the last 24 hours, 90 patients were admitted.