Minister visits hospital, orders improving treatment facilities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Minister for Health Prof Dr Javed Akram visited Allied Hospital on Saturday and ordered for improving medical facilities for patients.

He said that the Punjab government was spending huge money for revamping hospitals in Faisalabad so that people could be provided quality treatment facilities.

He said that development projects had been started in about 100 hospitals across the province. Most of the up-gradation projects were completed whereas pace of work was also accelerated to complete remaining projects in the hospital up to January 31, 2024.

He also visited emergency ward, OPD and new block of Allied Hospital and ordered to ensure quality material in the construction work.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) Prof Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhry, Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Faheem and others were also present.