Open Menu

Minister Visits Hospital, Orders Improving Treatment Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Minister visits hospital, orders improving treatment facilities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Minister for Health Prof Dr Javed Akram visited Allied Hospital on Saturday and ordered for improving medical facilities for patients.

He said that the Punjab government was spending huge money for revamping hospitals in Faisalabad so that people could be provided quality treatment facilities.

He said that development projects had been started in about 100 hospitals across the province. Most of the up-gradation projects were completed whereas pace of work was also accelerated to complete remaining projects in the hospital up to January 31, 2024.

He also visited emergency ward, OPD and new block of Allied Hospital and ordered to ensure quality material in the construction work.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) Prof Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhry, Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Faheem and others were also present.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Government Of Punjab Money January Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

PM expresses solidarity with Palestinians against ..

PM expresses solidarity with Palestinians against tragic loss of innocent lives ..

9 minutes ago
 PM joins leaders from Islamic states at OIC emerge ..

PM joins leaders from Islamic states at OIC emergency summit on Gaza

4 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

4 minutes ago
 Departments, organizations urged to discontinue co ..

Departments, organizations urged to discontinue contracts with surrogate compani ..

4 minutes ago
 Asad Umar quits politics, resigns from basic party ..

Asad Umar quits politics, resigns from basic party membership

3 hours ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Vaughan provides insig ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Vaughan provides insight about Pakistan’s strategy ..

4 hours ago
PCB asked to direct PSL franchises, other organiza ..

PCB asked to direct PSL franchises, other organizations to discontinue contracts ..

4 minutes ago
 Balance of loans up 13.1 pct in China's Yangtze Ri ..

Balance of loans up 13.1 pct in China's Yangtze River Delta

5 minutes ago
 Markets reopen today after Punjab govt lifted smar ..

Markets reopen today after Punjab govt lifted smart lockdown

5 hours ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: England opt to ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: England opt to bat first against Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 44 England Vs. Pakist ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 44 England Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who W ..

6 hours ago
 Caretaker KP CM Azam Khan passes away

Caretaker KP CM Azam Khan passes away

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan