Minister visits hospital to inquire after health of two sisters suffering for skin disease

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Zakat and Ushr, Anwar Zeb Khan on Wednesday visited Khyber Teaching Hospital to inquire after health of two sisters suffering from mysterious skin disease.

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government admitted them in the hospital after a video went viral on social media in which a poor man from Bajaur district appealed the government to provide medical treatment to his two daughters suffering from skin diseases.

The minister said that provincial government would bear all expenditure on treatment of sisters.

He met with the hospital administration and concerned doctors and directed them to provide best healthcare facility and no stone should be left unturned in treatment of children.

He also met with girls' father and assured all possible financial support on behalf of the government.

The minister said that welfare and look after of less-privileged people was the prime responsibility of the government.