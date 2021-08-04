UrduPoint.com

Minister Visits Hospital To Inquire After Health Of Two Sisters Suffering For Skin Disease

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 03:20 PM

Minister visits hospital to inquire after health of two sisters suffering for skin disease

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Zakat and Ushr, Anwar Zeb Khan on Wednesday visited Khyber Teaching Hospital to inquire after health of two sisters suffering from mysterious skin disease.

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government admitted them in the hospital after a video went viral on social media in which a poor man from Bajaur district appealed the government to provide medical treatment to his two daughters suffering from skin diseases.

The minister said that provincial government would bear all expenditure on treatment of sisters.

He met with the hospital administration and concerned doctors and directed them to provide best healthcare facility and no stone should be left unturned in treatment of children.

He also met with girls' father and assured all possible financial support on behalf of the government.

The minister said that welfare and look after of less-privileged people was the prime responsibility of the government.

Related Topics

Poor Social Media Man All From Government Best

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 1,470 reco ..

UAE announces 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 1,470 recoveries, 5 deaths in last 24 ho ..

9 minutes ago
 Islamic new year holiday for private sector announ ..

Islamic new year holiday for private sector announced

10 minutes ago
 Belarus protest leader Kolesnikova goes on trial

Belarus protest leader Kolesnikova goes on trial

16 minutes ago
 Nigeria frees 5 anti-govt protesters: lawyer

Nigeria frees 5 anti-govt protesters: lawyer

16 minutes ago
 Lightning strikes kill 16 at Bangladesh wedding

Lightning strikes kill 16 at Bangladesh wedding

16 minutes ago
 Tunisian army backs takeover president - for now

Tunisian army backs takeover president - for now

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.