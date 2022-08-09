Minister visits Imam Bargah, checks security arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday visited the Imam Bargah Thokar Niaz Beg and Model Town to check security measures.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahid Abbas Kathia, Assistant Commissioner City Adnan Rasheed, Deputy Director Imran Maqbol briefed the minister about the security and other arrangements.

On the occasion, Mian Aslam Iqbal said the district administration and police had made strict security arrangements in the city during the holy month of Muharram.

He added that temporary hospitals had been set up at the procession's route where Rescue experts and health professionals were present to serve the people.

Surveillance of the procession route was going on through 450 CCTV cameras, he said.

The main procession routes were also being monitored in the control room set up at the DC office, he informed.

The minister said that Rangers, Civil Defence and Police personnel were on duty on the procession route. He said that efforts would continue to maintain law and order situation during the holy month of Muharram.

The organizers thanked the provincial minister and the administration for makingthe best arrangements.