Minister Visits Jalozai Housing Scheme, Inaugurates Tree Plantation

Published February 22, 2022

Minister visits Jalozai Housing scheme, inaugurates tree plantation

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali inaugurated tree plantation campaign at Jalozai Housing Scheme Nowshera here Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali inaugurated tree plantation campaign at Jalozai Housing Scheme Nowshera here Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that about 16000 saplings were being planted in Jalozai Housing Scheme under Clean and Green Pakistan Project and urged the Housing Department to fully participate the campaign.

He said that 98 percent work had been completed on Jalozai Scheme and construction and commercial work would start in few months.

On this occasion, the minister was informed that all the necessary facilities including schools, colleges, parks, hospitals, mosques, police station, grid Station, graveyards and gas provision would be made part of Jalozai scheme.

The minister appreciated efforts of Housing Department and said that government was working to provide affordable accommodation facilities to the people following vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Secretary Housing, Director General Provincial Housing Authority, Deputy Commissioner Nowshera and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

