Minister visits JHS, directs to expedite work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali Tuesday visited Jalozai Housing Scheme (JHS) Nowshera and reviewed construction work.

On the occasion, visiting minister was briefed about various aspects of the housing scheme. It was said that scheme is of 8905 kanal comprising plots of five, seven, ten and twenty marla.

Minister was briefed that sewerage system of the scheme has been completed and a separate grid station would be constructed for the housing facility. The scheme would also include 11 mosques, 33 parks, a hospital and police station.

Dr. Amjad directed the further expedite pace of construction work and said that the project would prove to be a milestone for furnishing affordable houses to low income populace.

He said that Jalozai Housing Scheme is near completion and it would be inaugurated in April.