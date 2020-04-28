Minister visits Jinnah Hospital

Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Tuesday visited the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) hospital and inquired after the patients admitted there

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Tuesday visited the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) hospital and inquired after the patients admitted there.

The minister made the visit to Jinnah Hospital on the orders of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, said a statement.

During his visit, he inquired about the well-being of the patients and the treatment being provided to them.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that all of us were going through a very difficult time, adding that, in the testing times, the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff were working like front line heroes.

Nasir Shah further said that Sindh government was providing all safety equipment to doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

The minister said that the Sindh government was very much concerned about its doctors, nurses and paramedical staff and would help them in any way possible.

He also praised the management of the hospital for their work in caring for the patients.

Earlier on his arrival at the hospital, Director Jinnah Hospital Dr. Seemi Jamali gave a detailed briefing to the minister regarding the coronavirus patients.