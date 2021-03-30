UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Visits Jinnah Islamia College, Gets Briefing On Projects

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Minister visits Jinnah Islamia College, gets briefing on projects

SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq visited Government Jinnah Islamia College here on Tuesday and got briefing on the development projects under way on the campus.

Principal Dr Mujahid Hussain Bukhari apprised the minister about the pace of work on the college projects.

The minister appreciated the academic and extra-curricular activities of the college and assured the principal of all possible efforts for future projects.

The principal said that BS classes had been started in 10 different departments in the college, affiliated with the Punjab University Lahore.

The minister also watched a football match at the college ground and appreciated the services of Jinnah Football Club and the college administration for carrying on sports activities.

app/ir

Related Topics

Football Lahore Sports Education Punjab All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

FIFA expresses concerns over illegal possession of ..

11 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for Changing Attitudes towards ..

21 minutes ago

86,942 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

21 minutes ago

Khalifa Fund, ECI partner to boost export capabili ..

36 minutes ago

Tourist police for capital on the cards : Sh Rashi ..

28 minutes ago

Asad Umar asks provinces to ensure implementation ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.