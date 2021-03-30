Minister visits Jinnah Islamia College, gets briefing on projects

SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq visited Government Jinnah Islamia College here on Tuesday and got briefing on the development projects under way on the campus.

Principal Dr Mujahid Hussain Bukhari apprised the minister about the pace of work on the college projects.

The minister appreciated the academic and extra-curricular activities of the college and assured the principal of all possible efforts for future projects.

The principal said that BS classes had been started in 10 different departments in the college, affiliated with the Punjab University Lahore.

The minister also watched a football match at the college ground and appreciated the services of Jinnah Football Club and the college administration for carrying on sports activities.

