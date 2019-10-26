UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Visits 'Kashana'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 12:40 AM

Minister visits 'Kashana'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) ::Punjab Minister for Zakat and Ushr Shaukat Ali Lalika Friday visited Kashana, a place for the education and training of destitute girls.

During the visit, he urged the philanthropists to come forward for the support of such children.

The minister also witnessed the samples of handicraft work, made by the girls living their and he appreciated their work, said a press release issued here.

Shaukat Ali Lalika also witnessed the Kashmir Wall which the children prepared with sketches and pictures.

He said, "Kashana is the best example regarding welfare of girls and practicing rights of people."

Related Topics

Education Punjab Visit Best

Recent Stories

Young Chinese techies imitate human hand movement ..

2 hours ago

PTCL, MoITT organizes art exhibition to support Ka ..

17 minutes ago

Gulalai's father sent to jail on 14-day judicial r ..

2 hours ago

Group busted for manufacturing fake anti-dengue sy ..

45 minutes ago

Angola Invites Russia to Invest in Mining, Agricul ..

45 minutes ago

France Interested in Working With Russia on Develo ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.