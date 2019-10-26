Minister visits 'Kashana'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) ::Punjab Minister for Zakat and Ushr Shaukat Ali Lalika Friday visited Kashana, a place for the education and training of destitute girls.

During the visit, he urged the philanthropists to come forward for the support of such children.

The minister also witnessed the samples of handicraft work, made by the girls living their and he appreciated their work, said a press release issued here.

Shaukat Ali Lalika also witnessed the Kashmir Wall which the children prepared with sketches and pictures.

He said, "Kashana is the best example regarding welfare of girls and practicing rights of people."