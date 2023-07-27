Open Menu

Minister Visits Kasur, Reviews Security Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2023 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Information and Local Government Amir Mir on Thursday visited Kasur to assess the security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram.

Deputy Commissioner Kasur Arshad Bhatti and senior police officials briefed the minister on the arrangements related to Muharram-ul-Haram, says a handout.

The minister was briefed on the security, lighting and sanitation arrangements along the routes of processions and religious gatherings. He also visited the monitoring control room established for Muharram-ul-Haram and reviewed the monitoring system through CCTV cameras.

Later, the minister inspected the arrangements at the central procession route and the Imam Bargah Sadat Manzil. The organizers of the processions and members of the peace committee also brief the minister about the arrangements.

Amir Mir directed the district administration to keep a close eye on suspicious individuals, pickpockets and troublemakers during Muharram. He emphasized the importance of alerting the hospitals in case of any emergency and ensuring medical staff readiness. He said the provincial government was utilizing all available resources to maintain peace and security during Muharram-ul-Haram. Full-fledged security arrangements were made for the processions and religious gatherings by the Punjab government and control rooms were established at the tehsil level for their monitoring.

He was of the view that a peaceful and harmonious atmosphere would be maintainedthroughout Muharram.

He also expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements made by the administration.

