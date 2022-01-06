Minister visits KGNH, expresses displeasure over cleanliness situation

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Muhammad Iqbal Wazir Thursday visited Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital (KGNH) Bannu and inspected its various sections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Muhammad Iqbal Wazir Thursday visited Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital (KGNH) Bannu and inspected its various sections.

He expressed displeasure over the unsatisfactory situation of cleanliness in the hospital and directed administration to take action against responsible persons.

He directed hospital administration to further improve healthcare delivery and facilitate patients in getting help and treatment.

He said that CM has also directed provision of best available healthcare services to people adding no compromise would be made in this connection.