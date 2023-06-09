Minister visits Khanewal prison to check facilities

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Housing, Urban Development & Public Health, Auqaf & Religious Affairs Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir paid a visit to district jail Khanewal and checked the facilities for prisoners there.

During the visit, the minister talked to the prisoners for some time and heard their problems.

He ordered jail authorities to improve the quality of food being served to prisoners and added that all the facilities entitled to prisoners as per SOPs be provided to them.

He said, he was paying visits to the prisons on the orders of caretaker chief minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi to improve facilities in prisons and asked jail officials to deal with the prisoners politely. He added that no complaint from prisoners regarding impolite attitude of officials would be tolerated.

ADCG Aitzaz Anjum, assistant commissioner and jail superintendent accompanied the minister on the occasion.