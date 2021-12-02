UrduPoint.com

Minister Visits KP Business Expo, Highlights Significance Of Digital Technology

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:41 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science and Information Technology, Atif Khan Wednesday underscored the need of developing a liaison between education and industrial sector and said that it would help exploring new markets for our skilled workforce.

He was addressing the event of two-day KP business Expo in University of Peshawar. He said"Advancement in contemporary fields of digital technology is vital to achieve economic progress and added that academia and industrial sector should work in cohesion for exploring opportunities for skilled people.

"Highlighting efforts of government to develop information technology sector, he said that about Rs.1 billion would be spend to train youth in new fields of information technology including artificial intelligence, E. commerce and Cyber security in next year.

He said that special quota has been allocated for women in these trainings. He said that holding of events like KP Business Expo were needed to aware new generation about endless opportunities in IT sector and its importance to meet the challenges of international markets.

