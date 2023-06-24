Open Menu

Minister Visits Lakhudair Cattle Market

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2023 | 09:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Amir Mir on Saturday visited Lakhudair cattle market and expressed severe concern over presence of animals with lumpy skin disease.

He also reprimanded Assistant Commissioner Shalimar and other responsible authorities of the cattle market, said a handout issued here.

The caretaker minister directed the Commissioner Lahore to hold inquiry regarding presence of animals with lumpy skin disease and submit report in this regard. He also directed the livestock staff to conduct screening of animals and remove animals affected with the disease from markets and submit report in this regard.

The LG&CD minister said that affected animals could effect the whole market. He also ordered to replace veterinary doctor and veterinary assistant of the livestock department present in the market.

On complaints related to lighting by traders, Amir Mir said that the duration of lighting in all cattle markets had been extended till 1 am, and from two days before Eid all cattle markets would have uninterrupted supply of lighting for 24 hours.

The minister directed to put sand or gravel on the sides of the water troughs. He further said that all departments concerned should be diligent all the time and ensure the provision of best facilities.

