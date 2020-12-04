UrduPoint.com
Minister Visits Land Record Centre, Sahulat Bazaar

Minister visits Land Record Centre, Sahulat bazaar

Provincial Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq paid a surprise visit to a Land Record Center and Sahulat Bazaar on Friday

He talked to people and asked about facilities being provided at the center.

On this occasion, the minister directed the land record center administration to resolve problems as early as possible and warned delaying tactics would not be tolerated.

Expressing satisfaction over the overall situation, he said that despite the shortage of staff in the center, the work was satisfactory.

Later, the minister visited Sahulat Bazaar near Jinnah Statdium and checked prices of fruits, vegetables and essential items, including flour and sugar.

