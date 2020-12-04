Minister visits Land Record Centre, Sahulat bazaar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq paid a surprise visit to a Land Record Center and Sahulat Bazaar on Friday.

He talked to people and asked about facilities being provided at the center.

On this occasion, the minister directed the land record center administration to resolve problems as early as possible and warned delaying tactics would not be tolerated.

Expressing satisfaction over the overall situation, he said that despite the shortage of staff in the center, the work was satisfactory.

Later, the minister visited Sahulat Bazaar near Jinnah Statdium and checked prices of fruits, vegetables and essential items, including flour and sugar.