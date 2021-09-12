Minister visits LCB, review election arrangements

LAHORE, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Sunday visited Lahore Cantonment board ward No 5 and reviewed the polling process.

He met voters and supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and appreciated the administration and police for conducting peaceful election.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Humayun Aktar Khan cast his vote in his respective areaand expressed the hope that PTI supported candidates would win the election.

He vowed that electable of the area would fulfill their promises made with the public.