Minister visits LGH, says govt to uphold rule of law at all costs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George assured the public that the government was committed to upholding the rule of law at all costs.

During a visit to the Lahore General Hospital here on Sunday, he spoke to the media about the importance of justice and accountability, stating that even the government officials would not be exempt from facing the court if they commit injustices.

The minister emphasised his personal connection to matters of human rights and commended the media for shedding light on issues that might otherwise go unnoticed. He stressed equal rights to minorities in the country and acknowledged their significant role in Pakistan's freedom struggle.

Khalil George also praised the unity between Muslim Ulema and local communities, particularly in supporting Christians in Jaranwala.

Concerning Rizwana, a victim of domestic violence, the minister noted her ongoing health struggle, but highlighted the progress made through dedicated efforts. Her plea for justice resonated with him.

Responding to queries, the minister explained that the removal of the assistant commissioner in Jaranwala, who belonged to a minority group, was done to ensure his safety. He also mentioned that the Punjab governor was addressing matters related to the Islamic University. The minister's visit included well wishes for Rizwana's recovery. He was accompanied by Principal PGMI/LGH Professor Dr Al Fareed Zafar.