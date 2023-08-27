Open Menu

Minister Visits LGH, Says Govt To Uphold Rule Of Law At All Costs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Minister visits LGH, says govt to uphold rule of law at all costs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George assured the public that the government was committed to upholding the rule of law at all costs.

During a visit to the Lahore General Hospital here on Sunday, he spoke to the media about the importance of justice and accountability, stating that even the government officials would not be exempt from facing the court if they commit injustices.

The minister emphasised his personal connection to matters of human rights and commended the media for shedding light on issues that might otherwise go unnoticed. He stressed equal rights to minorities in the country and acknowledged their significant role in Pakistan's freedom struggle.

Khalil George also praised the unity between Muslim Ulema and local communities, particularly in supporting Christians in Jaranwala.

Concerning Rizwana, a victim of domestic violence, the minister noted her ongoing health struggle, but highlighted the progress made through dedicated efforts. Her plea for justice resonated with him.

Responding to queries, the minister explained that the removal of the assistant commissioner in Jaranwala, who belonged to a minority group, was done to ensure his safety. He also mentioned that the Punjab governor was addressing matters related to the Islamic University. The minister's visit included well wishes for Rizwana's recovery. He was accompanied by Principal PGMI/LGH Professor Dr Al Fareed Zafar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Governor Punjab Minority Visit Progress George Jaranwala Sunday Muslim Christian Media All From Government Unity Foods Limited Court

Recent Stories

Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for ..

Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women ..

2 hours ago
 UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#0 ..

UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#039; on Monday

3 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Cl ..

Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Clean Energy inspires countries ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

8 hours ago
 Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at ..

Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at Bochum

17 hours ago
Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi bil ..

Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi billion land scam case

17 hours ago
 Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minis ..

Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minister

17 hours ago
 Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Pri ..

Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Prix pole

17 hours ago
 Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cu ..

Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cup for Dupont's France

17 hours ago
 Several Spanish women's team staff, not coach Vild ..

Several Spanish women's team staff, not coach Vilda, offer to quit over Rubiales ..

17 hours ago
 'Proud' Fiji defeat England for first time to send ..

'Proud' Fiji defeat England for first time to send World Cup warning

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan