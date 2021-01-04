Minister visits Livestock office

Provincial Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq on Monday visited the local Livestock department head office

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Provincial Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq on Monday visited the local Livestock department head office.

On this occasion, Additional Livestock Saima Iram Syed gave a detailed briefing to the Provincial Minister about the services being provided by the Livestock department.

The Minister also planted a sapling at the lawn of of the office.

Later, Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq paid a surprise visit to Sahulat Bazaar in Pasrur to review the facilities being provided to people.

Assistant Commissioner Pasrur Muhammad Owais, Coordinator PP-37 Chaudhry Muhammad Ilyas and Hafiz Junaid were also present on this occasion.

The Minister reviewed the prices and quality of essential commodities at various stalls set up at Sahulat Bazaar Pasrur. He also checked the quality of flour.

He directed the officials concerned that essential commodities should be available to the consumers at fixed rates.

The Minister said the government was taking measures to control the price-hike for providing maximum relief to the people.

He also visited Police Station City Pasrur and Veterinary Hospital.