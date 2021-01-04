UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Visits Livestock Office

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:42 PM

Minister visits Livestock office

Provincial Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq on Monday visited the local Livestock department head office

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Provincial Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq on Monday visited the local Livestock department head office.

On this occasion, Additional Livestock Saima Iram Syed gave a detailed briefing to the Provincial Minister about the services being provided by the Livestock department.

The Minister also planted a sapling at the lawn of of the office.

Later, Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq paid a surprise visit to Sahulat Bazaar in Pasrur to review the facilities being provided to people.

Assistant Commissioner Pasrur Muhammad Owais, Coordinator PP-37 Chaudhry Muhammad Ilyas and Hafiz Junaid were also present on this occasion.

The Minister reviewed the prices and quality of essential commodities at various stalls set up at Sahulat Bazaar Pasrur. He also checked the quality of flour.

He directed the officials concerned that essential commodities should be available to the consumers at fixed rates.

The Minister said the government was taking measures to control the price-hike for providing maximum relief to the people.

He also visited Police Station City Pasrur and Veterinary Hospital.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Police Station Visit Pasrur Government PP-37 Flour

Recent Stories

1 hour ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues decision on duties of AQU&#03 ..

1 hour ago

International Halal Accreditation Forum strengthen ..

1 hour ago

New York City Pharmacies to Start Providing Vaccin ..

4 minutes ago

UK to lay out 'further steps' to tackle Covid surg ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.