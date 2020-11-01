UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Visits Madrassa For Condolence Of Blast Victims

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 04:20 PM

Minister visits madrassa for condolence of blast victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Sunday visited madrassa at Dir colony for condolence over bomb blast in which eight students were killed and over 100 injured earlier this week.

Talking to media after condolence with teachers and administrative staff of the seminary , he said that one couldn't think of targeting innocent students of madrassa when they attending classes and busy in seeking religious knowledge.

Ali Muhammad Khan said that Prime Minister Imran had directed him to visit madrassa on behalf of him and Federal government for condolence and expressing sympathy and solidarity with bereaved families and teaching staff of the seminary.

He said that entire country was grieved over loss of precious lives in this terrorist attack.

He said that students were an asset of the country weather they are school students or seminary students.

"There is no difference between children martyred at madrassa and school", he said.

He said that government would provide financial assistance to the martyrs a' families and injured .

He said that backbone of terrorist network had been broken by security forces and police and Prime Minister had given clear directives that terrorism would not be allowed to resurface again.

He said that country was fighting terrorism of types ; either it is in shape of bomb blast or verbal attacks.

Ali Muhammad Khan said such cowardly acts of terrorism could not shaken our resolve to eliminate terrorism.

" Terrorists and enemies of country cannot intimidate us through cowardly act ",he said Talking about blasphemous cartoons and Islamophobia in France , he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has categorically stated that any insult to Holly Prophet Hazarat Muhammad ( Peace Be Upon Him ) would not be tolerated in the name of freedom of expression.

He said Prime Minister had written letters to heads of states of Islamic countries to adopt unified stance against Islamophobia and deliberately hurting sentiments of Muslims .

He said that evidences proved India involvement in recent incidents of terrorism in Blochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkwa with a purpose to destabilize the country.

He said criticism of ruling party and government was part of democracy but their was strong reaction when one deliberately attacked state and it's institutions and pursuing narrative of enemy country.

Related Topics

India Injured Attack Terrorist Imran Khan Weather Prime Minister Police Bomb Blast Martyrs Shaheed Democracy France Visit Dir Sunday Muslim Media Government

Recent Stories

UAE conducts further 112,546 COVID-19 tests in 24 ..

38 minutes ago

UAEFA President receives coronavirus vaccine

1 hour ago

Zayed University, Mexican Embassy discuss ways of ..

2 hours ago

India reports 470 COVID-19 deaths, 46,963 new case ..

2 hours ago

Arabic Language Centre, Alef Education sign MoU to ..

3 hours ago

Mexico reports 6,151 new coronavirus cases, 464 mo ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.