Minister visits Malir, inspects relief activities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Wednesday said the people should not feel helpless as Government of Sindh (GoS) was on ground to solve their problems.

On the special instructions of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah visited Malir and adjoining affected areas, said a statement issued here.

The Minister was accompanied by PPP members of National and Provincial Assemblies, Malir and District Council Chairmen, PPP District Malir President and other dignitaries. Commissioner Karachi, Local Government and Irrigation Department officials were also with minister on its visit to Malir and other affected areas, it further said.

Speaking on the occasion, Nasir Hussain Shah said that the recent rains in Sindh province have proved to be many times more destructive than the previous rains; even the developed countries of the world were helpless in the face of natural disasters. Sindh Government would be at service for its people at any time.

According to Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah himself was on a visit to Malir and adjoining areas in the morning and now he was still visiting all areas within Sindh.

The provincial assembly members of PPP were also busy in providing relief to the rain-affected people in their respective Constituencies and relief work in the affected areas.

He said that the implementation of rain emergency, setting up of complaint cell and cleaning of drains were all done in advance but the unexpected amount of rain was a natural calamity and we were trying our best to overcome.

"We install de-watering machines at places, hold several meetings with the Mayor of Karachi and DMCs, keep the water board and solid waste active but heavy rains have delayed the relief work but work was in progress and would be completed", he said adding we would not leave the ground until the problems get solved.

The Minister said that repairs were being carried out at the places where cracks had appeared and supply of food items to the people in the affected areas was being ensured.