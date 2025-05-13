Open Menu

Minister Visits Martyred Soldier's Residence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Minister visits martyred soldier's residence

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry Tuesday visited the house of Havaldar Muhammad Naveed, who was martyred in a cowardly attack by India in Walton, Lahore.

The minister met with family members of the martyred and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

He also assured the family members of government support to the children of the martyr.

Brigadier Iftikhar, Deputy Commissioner Cap (retd) Nadeem Nasir, CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar, Muslim League (N) leaders Raja Daniyal and Hamid Rashid were also with him.

