Minister visits Martyrs' grave at Navy graveyard

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh on Friday visited the Pakistan Navy graveyard and laid a floral wreath on the grave of Martyr Lt Cdr Zeeshan.

The minister, after laying the wreath offered Fateha and prayed for the departed soul of Shaheed Lt Cdr Zeeshan.

While paying tribute to Pakistan's valiant Armed Forces soldiers and officers, the Federal Minister said that in 1965, our forces fought bravely against the enemy and defended the frontiers of the homeland.

The bravery shown by our forces on September 6, 1965, is memorable for all of us, Qaiser Shaikh said, adding that he still remembers that day clearly. The minister said he would never forget that spirit shown by our heroes for which the entire nation pays respect to them.

Replying to a question regarding challenges being faced by the country, Qaiser Shaikh said Pakistan was confronted by multiple external as well as internal threats but our Armed Forces and the Federal Government were taking measures to face these challenges with national unity and spirit.

The federal minister said 'Pakistan is a great country which is the result of the sacrifices of our forefathers'. He expressed hope that our country will achieve all its goals including its development.

He said Pakistan's defence is impregnable and no one dare to put the evil eye on us and the government is committed to providing all resources to our brave Armed Forces.

The vision of our young generation is a clear manifestation that this nation will always flourish and all challenges would be overcome, Shaikh said.