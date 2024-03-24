Minister visits mausoleum of Bhutto family, Sir Shahnawaz Library

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Sindh Minister of Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah on Sunday visited the mausoleum of former Prime Ministers of Pakistan Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, democratic leader Begum Nusrat Bhutto and also laid floral wreaths, offered “Fateha” for them in Garhi Kudabakhsh Bhutto graveyard.

Beside this he also laid floral wreaths on the graves of Shaheed Mir Murtaza and Shahnawaz Bhutto.On this occasion party workers raise slogans of Bhutto family.

After visited Garhi Kudabakhsh, he arrived along with MPA Jamil Ahmed Soomro, Secretary Culture Sindh Khalid Chachar, Mayor Larkana Anwar Ali Luhar, Deputy Commissioner Dr.

Sharjeel Noor Chana and other officials.

He also visited, Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto library where he reviewed various parts of the library, adding that furniture should be changed and other facilities including water should be ensured and the various sections available for the students in the library should be upgraded.

During the visit, the minister along with MPA also inaugurated the book store in the existing library. On this occasion, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah said that all facilities will be provided to the public in Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Library.

We are going to provide modern facilities for students with digitalization of the library, new books, computers and laptops will also be provided.