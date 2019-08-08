Minister visits metro bus route

Provincial Minister for Transport Jahanzeb Ahmad Khan Khitchi visited metro bus service route here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Transport Jahanzeb Ahmad Khan Khitchi visited metro bus service route here on Thursday.

He inspected metro bus stations from Gajumata to Secretariat stop and checked arrangements for clean drinking water, sitting facilities, condition of fans either being functional or not and cleanliness of washrooms.

Jahanzeb Khitchi also expressed his dissatisfaction over poor facilities being provided and available at different bus stations and ordered to suspend Assistant Manager (Operations) Adil Mamtaz and issued warning to Assistant Manager (Mechanical) Noor Elahi over inefficiency.

The minister also directed General Manager (Operations) Uzair Shah to ensure provision of clean drinking water at all bus stations within 15 days and also proper functioning of escalators.

He also directed that water filters should be regularly changed and number of fans for passengers comfort should also be increased.