Minister visits Model Registration Centre, Excise Department

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq Friday paid a visit to the Model Registration Centre and Excise Department offices in the DC Office Complex and inspected the facilities being provided to the public for transfer of properties and registration of vehicles.

Sub-Registrar Amir King and Coordinator PP-36 Chaudhry Muhammad Ilyas were also present.

The minister said that under the queue management system, the provision of facilities should be provided to the people without any discrimination on the 'First-come-first-serve' basis.

He said that weekly surprise visits were being conducted to review the performance of the government departments. He directed the officials concerned to perform their duties honesty.

The minister expressed dissatisfaction over the facilities being provided to the people at the Excise office and said that he would talk to the minister concerned in this regard.

app/ir