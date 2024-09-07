Minister Visits Muzaffargarh, Inspects Registration Of The Disabled
Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2024 | 07:35 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Sohail Shaukat Butt, accompanied by Secretary Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Punjab Javed Akhtar Mehmood, visited the Muzaffargarh district, and inspected the process of registration of the disabled under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Himmat Card scheme.
He traveled to several remote villages in the district including Badu Melhi, Kale Wala, Mohalla Peepal Wala and Moazzam Bhattapur. He personally registered many underprivileged and needy individuals with disabilities for the Himmat Card. He also met families of the individuals and issued instructions for the Social Welfare Department to provide assistive devices and other financial support.
While passing through the route, the provincial minister noticed a school bus carrying children from Multan and personally went to speak with them. He inquired about their school and even recorded a video message from the children for Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
Muhammad Ajmal Khan Chandia, a PML-N MPA from Muzaffargarh, Divisional Director Dera Ghazi Khan Azhar Yousaf, and Divisional Director Lahore Muzammil Yar were also present.
