Minister Visits Nankana Sahib To Review Arrangements For Sikh Pilgrims
Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2024 | 09:38 PM
To review the security and other arrangements for the 555th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Aroda, along with Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, visited Nankana Sahib
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) To review the security and other arrangements for the 555th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Aroda, along with Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, visited Nankana Sahib.
During the visit, they conducted a detailed review of the arrangements for Sikh pilgrims at Gurdwara Janam Asthan. They also assessed the city’s entry and exit points, along with key locations, and issued necessary instructions.
At the DC Office Control Room, Deputy Commissioner Tasleem Akhtar Rao and DPO Syed Nadeem Abbas briefed the officials about the arrangements. During the briefing, Sardar Ramesh Singh Aroda stated that Sikh pilgrims from around the world will gather at Nankana Sahib from 13th to 16th November for the birth anniversary celebrations, after which they will visit places including Farooqabad, Sheikhupura, Hassan Abdal, Kartarpur, Emanabad, and Lahore.
He mentioned that over 60,000 Sikh pilgrims are expected to participate in the event, and arrangements have been made to ensure that the pilgrims will chant "Pakistan Zindabad" upon their departure.
Minister Arora emphasized that hospitality is a hallmark of Pakistanis, and this time too, the pilgrims will receive a warm welcome.
He further revealed that a 20-year master plan is being developed for Nankana Sahib to ensure the best accommodation and other arrangements for pilgrims from around the world.
Secretary Home Punjab, Noor ul Amin Mengal, instructed the administration to install additional Currency exchange and PCO booths at Gurdwara Janam Asthan for the convenience of the pilgrims. He also directed the Punjab Food Authority to ensure the quality of food and langar for the visitors.
The visit was attended by Commissioner Lahore, Zaid bin Maqsood, RPO Sheikhupura, Athar Ismail, DC Tasleem Akhtar Rao, DPO Syed Nadeem Abbas, and representatives from various security agencies.
Recent Stories
FIA Larkana arrest 3 suspects of moneylenders.
DPM/FM Dar chairs preparatory meeting for upcoming UAE Ports delegation’s visi ..
Educated youth to be given scholarship of Rs 25,000 from next month: Secy
Commissioner Mirpurkhas chairs meeting to address rainwater drainage issues
Safeguarding Pakistan’s interest top priority: Minister for Defense Khawaja Mu ..
LESCO collects over Rs 5m from 190 defaulters in 24 hours
Strikes hit south Beirut after Israel evacuation warning: AFPTV
Rubina Khalid inaugurates BISP Tehsil office in Lower Tanawal, Abbottabad
Pakistan, Azerbaijan pledge climate resilience
One killed in Karachi firing
Pak-Uzbekistan bilateral trade volume stand at $ 400 mln in last FY 2023
Oil-tanker gutted
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA Larkana arrest 3 suspects of moneylenders.12 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar chairs preparatory meeting for upcoming UAE Ports delegation’s visit12 minutes ago
-
Educated youth to be given scholarship of Rs 25,000 from next month: Secy12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Mirpurkhas chairs meeting to address rainwater drainage issues13 minutes ago
-
Safeguarding Pakistan’s interest top priority: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif3 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 5m from 190 defaulters in 24 hours3 minutes ago
-
Experts propose measures to achieve sustainable targets26 minutes ago
-
Rubina Khalid inaugurates BISP Tehsil office in Lower Tanawal, Abbottabad3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Azerbaijan pledge climate resilience26 minutes ago
-
One killed in Karachi firing26 minutes ago
-
Oil-tanker gutted2 hours ago
-
13 drug-traffickers held, 33kg hashish seized2 hours ago