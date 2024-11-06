Minister visits Nankana Sahib to review arrangements for Sikh pilgrims

To review the security and other arrangements for the 555th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Aroda, along with Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, visited Nankana Sahib

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) To review the security and other arrangements for the 555th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Aroda, along with Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, visited Nankana Sahib.

During the visit, they conducted a detailed review of the arrangements for Sikh pilgrims at Gurdwara Janam Asthan. They also assessed the city’s entry and exit points, along with key locations, and issued necessary instructions.

At the DC Office Control Room, Deputy Commissioner Tasleem Akhtar Rao and DPO Syed Nadeem Abbas briefed the officials about the arrangements. During the briefing, Sardar Ramesh Singh Aroda stated that Sikh pilgrims from around the world will gather at Nankana Sahib from 13th to 16th November for the birth anniversary celebrations, after which they will visit places including Farooqabad, Sheikhupura, Hassan Abdal, Kartarpur, Emanabad, and Lahore.

He mentioned that over 60,000 Sikh pilgrims are expected to participate in the event, and arrangements have been made to ensure that the pilgrims will chant "Pakistan Zindabad" upon their departure.

Minister Arora emphasized that hospitality is a hallmark of Pakistanis, and this time too, the pilgrims will receive a warm welcome.

He further revealed that a 20-year master plan is being developed for Nankana Sahib to ensure the best accommodation and other arrangements for pilgrims from around the world.

Secretary Home Punjab, Noor ul Amin Mengal, instructed the administration to install additional Currency exchange and PCO booths at Gurdwara Janam Asthan for the convenience of the pilgrims. He also directed the Punjab Food Authority to ensure the quality of food and langar for the visitors.

The visit was attended by Commissioner Lahore, Zaid bin Maqsood, RPO Sheikhupura, Athar Ismail, DC Tasleem Akhtar Rao, DPO Syed Nadeem Abbas, and representatives from various security agencies.