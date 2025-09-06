Minister Visits Narowal, Distributes Gifts, Relief Supplies
Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora visited Narowal and surrounding areas on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi to share the joy of the blessed day with grieving families.
Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza, the minister visited the Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Maal Office, Modern Children Home, and Old Age Home, where he met with children and senior citizens and distributed sweets and gifts, said a handout issued here on Saturday.
He later visited District Jail Narowal, where sweets and gifts were distributed among inmates. The minister reviewed facilities provided to the prisoners and interacted with them.
Ramesh Singh Arora also visited flood-affected areas around Kartarpur, including Village Kakke (Jassar), where he distributed ration and essential household items among affected families and women.
He also met children in the relief camps to console and encourage them.
On the occasion, the minister underscored the Punjab government’s commitment to standing with the people in every difficult time. “Relief operations in flood-hit areas are being accelerated, and the problems of the affected families will be resolved on a priority basis. The Punjab government is utilizing all possible resources for the rehabilitation of flood victims,” he said. He emphasized that the entire nation stands united with its distressed brothers and sisters in this testing time, expressing hope that with the joint efforts of the government and the people, normalcy would soon be restored.
