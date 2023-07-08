Open Menu

Minister Visits Narowal Railway Station, Reviews Facilities

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Minister visits Narowal Railway station, reviews facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday visited Narowal Railway station and reviewed the facilities being provided to the passengers over there.

According to the PR spokesperson, Pakistan Railways Lahore Division Superintendent M Sufyan Sarfraz Dogar also reached there and gave briefing about the facilities.

The DS informed that Railways was providing every possible facility at the Railway Station despite the limited resources. He assured that more passenger trains at the Lahore-Narowal would soon be restored. He said that Pakistan Railways was trying its best to provide maximum facilities to its passengers.

The minister along with the DS visited different parts of the station.

