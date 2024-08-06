Minister visits Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Hospital

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawja Imran Nazir on Tuesday reviewed under construction

Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Hospital Sargodha.

The XEN building briefed the minister and said the project at a cost of Rs 19 billion

was underway with a rapid pace.

On this occasion, the minister said the chief minister Punjab would inaugurate the

hospital after its construction.

Meanwhile, he also visited the under construction TB hospital in Mula Bakhsh hospital and

said 85 per cent of its construction had been completed.

Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan, CEO health Dr Asad Aslam, MS DHQ

Dr Mushtaq Bashir and Principal Sargodha Medical Collage Dr Waris were also

present.