Minister visits Orange Line train station, reviews facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Transport Muneeb Sultan Cheema visited the Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) Dera Gujran Station on Thursday and reviewed matters pertaining to the train operations, security and other facilities, being provided to commuters.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer OLMT Li Chen, General Manager Operations Muhammad Uzair Shah and others were also present.

General Manager Operations gave detailed briefing regarding train operations, monitoring system and security measures at platforms.

Later, the minister inspected central control room of OLMT. He also took a ride on the train and reviewed the travelling facilities, being provide to the commuters.

He also talked to passengers in the train, who expressed their satisfaction over the services and requested the minister for making drinking water arrangements on stations, increase in train operation timings, construction of prayers area and facility of student cards.

The minister assured the passengers to work on their demands.

Muneeb Cheema said that more than 1.87 lakh people were using the facility daily as the Punjab government was providing the travel facility on subsidised rate of Rs 40 per person per ride only.

On the directions of the CM Punjab, various options were being considered for providing discount to senior citizens, students and working ladies.