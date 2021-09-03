Minister visits Panahgah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari visited Panahgah near general bus stand here on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner (Sadr) Umar Maqbool briefed the minister about the facilities being provided to people in the Panahgah.

The minister inquired people about the facilities and appreciated the district administration for its best arrangements.

He also appreciated the best cleanliness arrangements and said that panahgah was a revolutionary measures of the government taken for shelter-less people under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the project of Panahgah was being extended while Ehsaas programme wasunderway successfully.