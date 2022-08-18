UrduPoint.com

Minister Visits Panahgah At Thokar Niaz Baig

Published August 18, 2022

Minister visits Panahgah at Thokar Niaz Baig

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Mal (SW&BM) Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena paid a surprise visit to the Shelter Home (Panahgah) located at Thokar Niaz Baig, here on Thursday early morning

On this occasion, Member Punjab Assembly Gulraiz Afzal Chan accompanied him.

The minister reviewed the facilities being provided to the people living in the shelter home. He checked the quality of breakfast, the management and cleanliness system and expressed his satisfaction.

On this occasion SW&BM Director Lahore Mubashir Javed , focal person Panahgah Muhammad Irfan Gondal and others were present.

