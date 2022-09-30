UrduPoint.com

Minister Visits Panahgah, Data Darbar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2022 | 07:19 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Social Welfare Minister Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena Friday visited a Panahgah (shelter home) near Data Darbar and reviewed arrangements and facilities there.

The minister asked people living there about the facilities being provided at Panahgah.

He checked the quality of breakfast, cleanliness and expressed his sanctification over it.

He directed the Panahgah administration to ensure maximum relief to people visiting the Panahgah.

Ghazanfar Abbas directed the officers concerned for ensuring anti-dengue spray for a healthy and dengue-free environment.

Earlier, the minister also visited Data Darbar and offered Fateha. MPA Gulraiz Afzal Chan also accompanied the minister.

